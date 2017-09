The Shelton High boys soccer team lost to host Branford, 2-1, in a battle of unbeatens on Wednesday.

Tyler Carvalho scored the goal for Shelton (4-1).

Ethan Boileau and Ben DeMaio had goals for Branford (5-0).

Isaac Garcia had two saves for the Gaels.

Branford’s Praneeth Ganedi made 11 saves.