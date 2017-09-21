Field hockey: North Haven edges out Shelton, 1-0

The Shelton High field hockey team lost a 1-0 decision to North Haven on Wednesday
Lindsey Rowland scored the lone goal at the 3:23 mark of the SCC matchup.
Shelton is 0-3-0; North Haven 1-1-0.
