Field hockey: North Haven edges out Shelton, 1-0

By Shelton Herald on September 21, 2017

The Shelton High field hockey team lost a 1-0 decision to North Haven on Wednesday

Lindsey Rowland scored the lone goal at the 3:23 mark of the SCC matchup.

Shelton is 0-3-0; North Haven 1-1-0.

