CIAC approves switch to five basketball division

A proposal from the CIAC Boys Basketball Committee to expand the Boys Basketball Championships from four divisions to five and alter the way those divisions are determined was approved by the Board of Control at its Sept. 21 meeting for a one-year trial beginning with the 2017-18 championship.

Prior to the vote from the Board of Control the proposal was shared with and vetted by all leagues and conferences, as well as the Connecticut Association of Athletic Directors (CAAD) and the Connecticut High School Coaches Association (CHSCA).

Under the new format schools have been placed in divisions using a group of factors including recent success in CIAC tournament and league championship play, the overall strength of the league in which they compete and their power point ranking over the past three seasons (determined by sum of wins of opponents they defeated).

“This new format is the result of a lot of hard work from members of our

boys basketball committee and aims to address the concerns we’ve heard

from our membership about inequity challenges specific to the boys basketball tournament,” CAS-CIAC Executive Director Karissa Niehoff stated.

“CIAC is grateful for the feedback and participation of the CHSCA and CAAD along with all our member schools in vetting this proposal and we look forward to its implementation and an exciting boys basketball tournament.”

Schools will have the option to appeal their placement and will be moved down one division if their appeal is successful. Schools also have the option to opt up to Division 1. All the schools in Division I will qualify for the CIAC tournament, while a winning percentage of .400 will be required for tournament qualification in the other four divisions.

Appeal and opt-up requests will be accepted until September 29, with the all division placements finalized by the end of October. Appeals will be heard by a committee consisting of representatives from CAAD, CHSCA and member school principals, along with CIAC Tournament Directors and staff.

A list of the initial division placements for the 2017-18 season is included below (schools are listed alphabetically by town within the divisions).

Division I

Bridgeport-Bassick

Danbury

East Hartford

Ffld. -Notre Dame

Fairfield Prep.

Hamden

Hartford-Weaver

Manchester-E. Cath.

New Haven–Hillhouse

New Haven – Cross

Norwich Free Academy

Ridgefield

Stamford-Trinity Cath.

Trumbull

Waterbury-Crosby

Waterbury-Holy Cross

Waterbury-Kennedy

Wtby-Sacred Heart

W. Htfd-N.W. Cath.

W. Haven-Notre Dame

Windsor

Division II

Bloomfield

Bridgeport Central

Bristol Central

Cheshire

Danbury-Immaculate

Darien

Fairfield Ludlowe

Fairfield Warde

Glastonbury

Greenwich

Hartford Public

Ledyard

Manchester

Meriden-Maloney

Middletown

Middletown-Xavier

Naugatuck

New Britain

New Haven-Career

New London

New Milford

Newington

Newtown

Norwalk

Norwalk-McMahon

Shelton

Simsbury

South Windsor

Southbury-Pomperaug

Stamford

Stamford-Westhill

Trumbull-St. Joseph

Waterbury Career

Waterbury-Wilby

West Haven

Westport-Staples

Wethersfield

Wilton

Woodbridge-Amity

Division III

Avon

Berlin

Bethel

Branford

Bridgeport-Harding

Bpt.-Kolbe Cath.

Bristol Eastern

Bristol-St. Paul

Brookfield

East Haven

East Lyme

Enfield

Farmington

Groton-Fitch

Guilford

Hartford-A.I. Prince

Hartford-Bulkeley

Hebron-RHAM

Killingly

Madison-Hand

Manchester-Cheney

Meriden-Platt

Monroe-Masuk

New Canaan

New Fairfield

North Haven

Redding-Joel Barlow

Southington

Storrs-E.O. Smith

Stratford

Stratford-Bunnell

Tolland

Torrington

Wallingfd-Lyman Hall

Wallingford-Sheehan

Waterford

Watertown

W. Htfd-Conard

W. Htfd-Hall

Weston

Wolcott

Woodstock Academy

Division IV

Ansonia

Ansonia-O’Brien

Bridgeport-Bullard

Burlington-Mills

Colchester-Bacon

Danbury-Abbott

Deep River-Valley Reg

Durham-Coginchaug

Ellington

Granby Memorial

Griswold

Groton-Grasso

Hartford-Classical

Hartford-SMSA

Hartford-University

Higganum-HK

Killingly-Ellis

Meriden-Wilcox Tech.

Middletown-Vinal

Milford-Foran

Milford-J. Law

Milford-Platt Tech.

New Britain-Goodwin

New Haven-Amistad

New Haven-Creed

Norwich Tech.

Plainfield

Plainville

Rocky Hill

Seymour

Stonington

Suffield

Uncasville-St. Bernard

Vernon-Rockville

Waterbury-Kaynor

Windham

Windham Tech.

Windsor-AAE

Winsted-N.W. Reg.

Woodbury-Nonnewaug

Division V

Beacon Falls-Woodland

Bloomfield-MLC

Bolton

Canton

Chaplin-Parish Hill

Clinton-Morgan

Coventry

Cromwell

Derby

East Granby

East Haddam-Hale Ray

East Hampton

East Windsor

Enfield-Public Safety

Falls Vill-Housatonic

Hamden-Eli Whitney

Hartford-Achievement

Hartford-Capital Prep

Hartford-HMTCA

Lebanon-Lyman Mem

Litchfield

Litchfield-Wamogo

Montville

New Britain-Innovation

No. Branford

No Stonington-Wheeler

Old Lyme

Old Saybrook

Oxford

Portland

Putnam

Somers

Stafford

Terryville

Thomaston

Thompson-Tourtellotte

Torrington-Wolcott

Washington-Shepaug

Westbrook

Windsor Locks

Winsted-Gilbert