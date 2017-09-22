Disturbed sleeper shoots landscapers with pellets

Shelton Police arrested a resident for allegedly shooting landscapers with a pellet gun for making too much noise while he was trying to sleep.

On Thursday, Sept. 21 at approximately 10 a.m. police responded to Tuckahoe Drive in Shelton for report of people being shot with a pellet gun. When officers arrived they met with landscapers working on the street that claimed to have been shot several times with a pellet gun. The landscapers showed officers injuries they suffered from the pellets and described the shooter as a man with a rifle wearing no shirt while in the window of the home located at 41 Tuckahoe Drive.

When officers responded to 41 Tuckahoe Drive they learned that Jeffery Pate, 48, was upset because the landscapers were making “too much noise” while he was trying to sleep, according to a statement from police. Pate then shot the landscapers with his .177 cal pellet gun rifle, striking them several times.

Pate was arrested and charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, third degree assault, second degree reckless endangerment and second degree breach of peace. Pate was released and given a Derby Superior court date of Oct. 3.