New artisan’s market to open Oct. 1

The Conti building has announced the introduction of a new market, which is set to debut on Sunday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., to coincide with Shelton Day. Simply named “The Artisan’s Market,” the event is made possible with the help of a group of small business tenants within the Conti building. True to its name, the event will feature handmade artisans showcasing their unique products, with direct and easy access from the parking lot entrance.

From manufacturing to direct-to- consumer retail, the 150+ year-old building also includes an independent coffee shop, Shelton’s one-and-only bookstore, and even a seasonal haunted house in the basement. Check out the building’s web site at https://www.415howeave.com/directory/ for an up-to- date directory.

Crafters and artisans interested in participating in October’s market (and any future dates) can contact Kathy Benedetto, co-owner of Legends of the Heart/The Odd Piece, at [email protected] ASAP. Space is limited and they’re going fast.