The Shelton Trails Committee will meet Saturday, Sept. 23 to clear overgrowth on the Turkey Trot trail, in anticipation of the annual post-Thanksgiving hike.
Meet at 8:30 a.m. on Shelton Ave (Route 108) where the powerlines cross the road, on the North side of the street, between Willoughby Road and Constitution Boulevard North. There’s plenty of room to park on the side of the road.
Bring gloves, bug spray and water.
Questions? Contact Val Gosset at [email protected] or 203-803-5247
Mark your calendar and join the trails committe for any or all of the following:
– Oct. 1, Shelton Day: They will have a booth on Howe Ave.
– Nov. 4, 7 p.m.: Full Moon Hike at Nicholdale Farm
– Nov. 26, 1 p.m.: Hike the Turkey Trot Trail
For more details, visit the Shelton Trails Blog