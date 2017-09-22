The Shelton Trails Committee will meet Saturday, Sept. 23 to clear overgrowth on the Turkey Trot trail, in anticipation of the annual post-Thanksgiving hike.

Meet at 8:30 a.m. on Shelton Ave (Route 108) where the powerlines cross the road, on the North side of the street, between Willoughby Road and Constitution Boulevard North. There’s plenty of room to park on the side of the road.

Bring gloves, bug spray and water.

Questions? Contact Val Gosset at [email protected] or 203-803-5247