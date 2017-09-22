Shelton Herald

Pumpkin season has begun at Jones Family farm

By Aaron Berkowitz on September 22, 2017 in Business, Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

SH-P1 Pumpkins 9-28

Jones farm 2

Jones farm 10

Jones farm 5

Jones farm 4

Jones farm 3

Jones farm 6

Jones-farm-7

Jones farm 8

The following photos were all taken at Jones Family Farm on Sept. 21 for the opening of its pumpkin season.

