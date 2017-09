Shelton High defeated Lauralton Hall, 3-1, in an SCC girls soccer match in Milford on Friday.

Esabel Rosa scored two goals for coach Marvin Miller’s Gaelettes, now 4-1-1 on the season.

Maggie Howard also scored a goal.

Elizabeth Herlihy and Allison Panek had assists.

Courtney Litts (4 saves), Arianna Malick (1 save) were each in net for Shelton.

Caroline Monahan scored unassisted for Lauralton (2-1-2).

Julia Rush had four saves, as Shelton outshot the Crusaders 15-7.