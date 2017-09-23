Shelton Herald

Boys soccer: Gaels overcome injuries, improve to 5-1

Khaleed Dawkins (10) scored a goal for the Gaels versus Career/Hillhouse. — Andy Hutchison photo

Despite being shorthanded to begin with, and enduring an injury in the middle of the game, Shelton High’s boys soccer team nipped visiting Career/Hillhouse 2-1 on a hot afternoon at Finn Stadium.

The Gaels improved to 5-1.

Khaleed Dawkins and Tyler Carvalho scored for the Gaels.

Dawkins scored first, 1:30 into regulation.

After Career/Hillhouse tied the score Carvalho answered.

With starting goalkeeper John Paul Feliciano out of the lineup, Kyle Prindle stepped in and stepped up to make seven saves.

Shelton was also without defender Kelan Smith, and Carvalho left the game with an injury.

