On Sept. 19 at 9:47 a.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the area of Cumberland Farms at #819 Long Hill Avenue for a power wire down in the road. Firefighters responded to and found a cable tv wire down not power. An engine responded.

On Sept. 19 at 12:35 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Gardner Heights Hospital at #172 Rocky Rest Road for a clothes dryer on fire. The fire was out before the arrival of firefighters. An electric motor in the dryer was the cause. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On Sept. 19 at 3:05 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded fire alarm sounding at #8 Progress Drive. There was no fire. Two engines responded.

On Sept. 19 at 6:52 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #21 Rolling Brook Lane. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On Sept. 19 at 8:41 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an alarm sounding at #516 Trading Post Lane. There was no fire. an engine responded.

On Sept. 19 at 11:49 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Housatonic River to assist the Derby Fire Department with a search for a person in the water. A rescue truck and two marine units responded.

On Sept. 20 at 4:50 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #1 Greenwich Place. There was no fire. The alarm was caused by a power outage in the area. An engine responded.

On Sept. 20 at 4:59 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Dress Barn Store at #876 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. The alarm was caused by a power outage in the area. An engine responded.

On Sept. 20 at 5:14 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #8 Horse Stable Circle to assist EMS with a patient. An engine responded.

On Sept. 20 at 1:21 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a public service call at #26 Meeting House Lane. A rescue truck responded.

On Sept. 21 at 9:21 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a report of a fire in the kitchen of the cafeteria at #6 Armstrong Road. The fire was out before the arrival of firefighters. An engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

On Sept. 21 at 6:32 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to route 8 northbound near exit 12 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On Sept. 21 at 8:15 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to route 8 south bound exit 11 off ramp for a car fire. Upon arrival firefighters extinguished a fire but not before the fire gutted the vehicle. Two engines and a rescue truck responded.

On Sept. 22 at 1:47 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #7 Acadia Lane. There was no fire. an engine and a ladder truck responded.

On Sept. 22 at 6:19 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm sounding at Mercantile Development Industries at #10 Mountianview Drive. There was no fire. The alarm was transmitted accidentally.

an engine responded.

On Sept. 22 at 8:01 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an open burn at #172 Prospect Street. An engine responded.

On Sept. 23 at 10:09 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the area of Ripton Road and Barry Drive to assist police in the search for a missing elderly person. The person was found a few hours later. An engine, a rescue truck and a utility truck responded.

On Sept. 23 at 10:56 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Woodside Deli #719 Bridgeport Avenue to assist with retrieval of keys dropped into a sewer grate. A rescue truck responded.

On Sept. 23 at 1:01 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Howe Avenue near Hill Street. A rescue truck responded.

On Sept. 23 at 3:27 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a report of smoke in the building at the IGA Supermarket #200 Leavenworth Road. There was no fire. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

On Sept. 23 at 9:20 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #10 Button Road for an electrical hazard in the home. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On Sept. 24 at 12:55 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a brush fire on Coram Avenue near High Street. An engine responded.

On Sept. 24 at 1:04 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to route 8 southbound at exit 13 for a motor vehicle accident. An

engine and a rescue truck responded.

On Sept. 24 at 5:04 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to route 8 southbound at exit 13 to assist state police at the scene of an earlier motor vehicle accident.

On Sept. 24 at 6:42 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to fire alarm sounding at #505 Shelton Avenue. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On Sept. 24 at 10:55 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to assist EMS at #291 Summerfield Gardens. Fire units were cancelled

shortly thereafter.

On Sept. 25 at 5:08 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the WhiteHills Co. #5 responded to #147 Center Street for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. Two engines responded.