This Sunday– Shelton Day kicks off at 11 a.m.

Shelton Day annually takes place on the first Sunday in October every year, and in 2017 the tradition continues. The day will feature over 100 vendors, food trucks and community resources.

Entertainment throughout the day will consist of local bands such as: Cosmonaut Radio (Intergalactic Space Funk), Jake Kulak and the Lowdown (New School Blues), and Olivia King (Pop Superstar) with supporting dancers.

This year’s event will also feature “strolling magicians,” Incredulous Chris and Presto Pete.

Admission is free and vendor booths are still available. For more information on how to be a vendor visit http://derby-sheltonrotary.org/sheltonday/booth-information.

Shelton Day was founded and first organized by the Shelton Business District Association in the mid 1980’s as a small street fair. Their goal was to bring people into downtown Shelton and introduce them to the business community. It has now grown into a citywide festival and celebration, and is sponsored and run by the Derby/Shelton Rotary Club.. All proceeds received from Shelton Day are put back into the community, in the way of Scholarships for High School students in Derby and Shelton and assorted other community projects operated by the Club.