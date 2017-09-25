Arrest log

Kenneth Jerome Dash, 43, of Norwalk was arrested and charged with third degree criminal mischief on Sept. 22. Dash was released on a promise to appear in court on Oct. 6.

Gina Paradis, 36, of Shelton was arrested and charged with second degree failure to appear on Sept. 23. Paradis’s bond was set at $1,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 6.

Guy Matyasovszky, 54, of Shelton was arrested and charged with second degree threatening and disorderly conduct on Sept. 21. He appeared in court on Friday, Sept. 22 and his bond was set at $500. Matyasovszky was arrested again, and charged with criminal violation of a protective order on Sept. 23. Matyasovszky’s bond was set at $10,000 and appeared in court on Sept. 25.

Mateo Alonzo, 25, of Shelton was arrested and charged with second degree threatening, third degree criminal mischief, and second degree breach of peace on Sept. 19. Alonzo’s bond was set at $2,500 and appeared in court on Sept. 20.

John Monte, 32, of Shelton was arrested and charged with second degree threatening on Sept. 19. Monte’s bond was set at $5,000 and appeared in court on Sept. 20.

William Salvatore Tortora, 56, of Shelton was arrested and charged with offering home repair service without a license. Tortora was released on a promise to appear in court on Oct. 2.