Haley needs a home

Hayley is a beautiful, all white, female spayed, short-haired cat, about 1-years-old. She has one blue eye and one brown eye.

Hayley is mellow, quiet, sweet and healthy. She is shy and needs a somewhat quiet home and a patient person to give her time to adjust. She would be fine with another mellow, laid back cat and also is fine as the only pet.

Hayley is in urgent need of a reliable quiet foster home until placed; everything will be provided.

For an application, email [email protected] or call 203-330-0255. For more information, visit petprotectorsrescue.org.