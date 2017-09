Shelton High dropped a 3-2 road decision to SCC boys soccer foe Fairfield Prep on Monday.

Spencer Gangi and Tyler Carvalho scored goals for the Gaels (5-2).

Axel Whamond had two goals and Andrew Neumeyer one for Prep (4-1-1).

Isaac Garcia (2 saves) and Kyle Prindle (5 saves) played in net for Shelton.

Everett Lyons had nine saves for Prep.