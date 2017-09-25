Shelton loses first meet to unbeaten Lauralton

The Shelton High School girls swim team dropped a tight meet to Lauralton Hall by a score of 91-79 on Monday.

The win brought Lauralton to 5-0 while Shelton slipped to 4-1.

Next up for Shelton is a meet at Cheshire on Thursday night.

200 Medley Relay 1) Lauralton (Sargent, DePasquale, Preneta, Barnick) 1:59.63, 2) Shelton (Visinski, D’Addio, Hundt, McGuire), 3) Lauralton (Frietas, Barnick, Hiltz, Clerkin)

200 Freestyle: 1) Emma Parkes (S) 2:01.64, 2) Rory Woods (LH), 3) Katherine Begg (LH)

200 IM: Simona Visinski (S) 2:18.38, 2) Caroline Sargent (LH), 3) Bella Preneta (LH)

50 Freestyle: 1) Louise Kim (S) 25.10, 2) Madyson Barnick (LH), 3) Caitlin McGuire (S)

100 Butterfly: 1) Bella Preneta (LH) 1:03.42, 2) Emma Parkes (S), 3) Georgia Barnick (LH)

100 Freestyle: 1) Louise Kim (S) 55.66, 2) Vivian Frietas (LH), 3) Madyson Barnick (LH)

500 Freestyle: 1) Rory Woods (LH) 5:29.83, 2) Katherine Begg (LH), 3) Alyssa Bretan (S)

200 Freestyle Relay: 1) Shelton (Parkes, McGuire, Bretan, Kim) 1:45.55, 2) Lauralton, 3) Lauralton

100 Backstroke: 1) Simona Visinski (S) 1:02.86, 2) Caroline Sargent (LH), 3) Vivian Frietas (LH)

100 Breaststroke: 1) Jenna DePasquale (LH) 1:17.10, 2) Geogria Barnick (LH), 3) Olivia D’Addio (S)

400 Freestyle Relay: 1) Shelton (Parkes, Kim, Bretan, Visinski) 3:49.23, 2) Lauralton, 3) Shelton (Hundt, Turchuk, Dobosz, D’Addio)