Elizabeth Herlihy scored three goals when the Shelton High girls soccer team defeated Sacred Heart Academy, 8-0, on Monday.

Haley Oko had two goals, as the Gaelettes improved to 5-1-1.

Maggie Howard, McKenzie Joyce and Kelly Hurd also had goals.

Assists went to Zoe Rogers , Allison Panek, Howard, McKenzie Joyce, Erin Keary and Tory Searles.

Courtney Litts (2 saves), Shawn Reinhardt (1 save) and Arianna Malick played in net.