Shelton Herald

Police search for missing woman with Alzheimer’s

By Aaron Berkowitz on September 26, 2017 in Lead News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Local police are searching for woman with alzheimer’s last seen in the area of Coe Lane in Ansonia.

Brinda Lebron recently moved to Ansonia from Stratford and police say that she may be trying to return to Stratford.

Lebron is 5’3”, weighs approximately 130 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, and has a burn mark on one of her arms.

She was last seen wearing a blue sweater/jacket with black pants and carrying a yellow plastic bag filled with clothes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.

Related posts:

  1. Shelton to get federal funds for Sandy Hook police role
  2. Funeral is Tuesday morning for longtime Shelton fire volunteer
  3. Shelton police charge man as being fugitive from justice
  4. UPDATE: Mother, daughter recovering after being hit by car
Previous Post Top 10 football Next Post SVP Connecticut calls for letters of interest
About author
Aaron Berkowitz

Aaron Berkowitz


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress