Police search for missing woman with Alzheimer’s

Local police are searching for woman with alzheimer’s last seen in the area of Coe Lane in Ansonia.

Brinda Lebron recently moved to Ansonia from Stratford and police say that she may be trying to return to Stratford.

Lebron is 5’3”, weighs approximately 130 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, and has a burn mark on one of her arms.

She was last seen wearing a blue sweater/jacket with black pants and carrying a yellow plastic bag filled with clothes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.