John H. Welch Jr., husband of Lois (Niedermeier) Welch, passed away on Sept. 25, 2017.

He was partner in the law firm of Winnick, Vine, Welch, & Teodosio.

Father of Karen Stack, Meg Peterson, Jack Welch III, and Thomas Welch.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Sept. 29, at 11 a.m., at St. Lawrence Church. Burial in Lawn Cemetery.

Full obituary at riverviewfh.com.