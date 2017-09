Shelton High lost 3-0 to Amity High in an SCC girls volleyball match on Tuesday.

Leading the way for coach LeAnne Bianchine’s team, now 5-4 on the season, were Megan Kreitler (2 digs, 5 kills) and Elizabeth Casinelli (2 digs, 6 kills).

McKenzie McDermott (9 aces) and Abby Harbinson (9 kills, 4 blocks) led Amity (6-2).