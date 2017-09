Robert Dillon set a course record for the Shelton High boys cross country team when the Gaels defeated Lyman Hall (20-37), Branford (15-49) and North Haven (15-50) on Tuesday.

Dillon ran the 5K in 16:25. Matt Richard was second in 17:33.

Josh Sacoto was fifth to the finish line in 18:16.

Tyler Pineau placed sixth (18:26), Matt Christiano eighth (18:43) and John DeRosa ninth (19:07).