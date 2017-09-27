Lauretti: Gubernatorial campaign has raised more than $200,000

Just days away from Gov. Dannel Malloy’s proposal to implement a 100% cut to state funds distributed to municipalities like Shelton, Republican Mayor Mark Lauretti said he still has no idea what’s going on in Hartford.

“It’s anybody’s guess what they’re up to,” said Lauretti.

Shelton’s mayor of 26 years said he wouldn’t be surprised if the state’s Democratic governor also cut or decreased the funds used for the public financing of any gubernatorial candidates campaign who fund-raises $250,000. Candidates are able to accept donations of $100 or less.

“The governor and legislature do a lot of things that are disingenuous so anything’s possible, although I’m not sure it will withstand a court challenge,” said Lauretti.

Lauretti said although the $1.4 million his campaign could receive through public financing would help, he doesn’t think he needs it to win the 2018 race for governor.

“I don’t think it matters to me, I am going to go either route and I think I have a really good enrollment base and voter base,” Lauretti said before disclosing that his campaign has raised more than $200,000 to date. “We’re well on our way.”