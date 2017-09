Shelton High lost a 3-0 decision to unbeaten Guilford in an SCC girls volleyball match on Wednesday.

Sarah DeMarco led Shelton, now 5-5, on defense with eight digs.

Guilford (9-0) was led by Trinity Flynn (8 kills), Emma Appleman (4 aces 6 digs 6 kills), Amanna King (2 aces 4 digs 6 kills), Julia Hyman (25 assists) and Juliet Young (9 digs).