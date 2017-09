McKenzie Joyce, Haley Oko and Esabel Rosa had second-half goals when the Shelton High girls soccer team went on the road to defeat Cheshire High, 3-0, on Wednesday.

Coach Marvin Miller’s Gaelettes are 6-1-1.

McKenzie Joyce had two assists and Kelly Hurd one.

Courtney Lipps had two saves to post the shutout, as Shelton outshot the Rams 11-4.

Samantha Matthews had five saves for Cheshire (3-3-0).