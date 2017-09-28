THIS WEEKEND –Volunteers needed for litter cleanup

The Litter Committee is seeking volunteers for its first annual Fall Cleanup, which will take place at Riverview Park along the Bluff Walk, Shelton’s oldest recreational trail. Although city staff does remove litter from the manicured grounds, they do not go down the wooded river bank where the Bluff Walk is located. A lot of litter blows down the embankment and the Litter Committee would like to get it picked up before the falling leaves cover it up. Gloves and bags will be provided. They also have some extra 2017 Clean Sweep patches available. This is an opportunity for high school community service (students should be sure to bring an SHS form to have signed). Also an opportunity for parents with young children, since the playground is nearby.

Riverview Park is located above the Shelton-Derby Dam on Howe Ave/Rt 110 opposite Wheeler Street. The playground is on the north end of the park.

The group will be meeting at 8:30 a.m on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the playground in the Riverview Park Bluff Walk. Contact Teresa Gallagher at [email protected] or Gil Pastore [email protected] for more information.