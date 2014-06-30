Sen. Kevin Kelly (R-21) and Rep. Jason Perillo (R-113) honored nine Shelton students for winning school essay contests. The winning sixth graders from Perry Hill School and St. Joseph School were presented with citations and a special prize during an award ceremony.

Students were asked to write a 300-word essay on the topic “Important Women in CT history and how their contributions to the state and nation affect me.” Teachers selected the winners, and Naugatuck Valley Savings and Loan provided $25 Visa gift cards as prizes. Each student was also presented with a citation by Kelly and Perillo.

“These young writers all shared impressive and inspiring stories,” said Kelly. “Each essay offered a unique look at our history through the eyes of a young person in today’s world. I congratulate them all on their amazing work and hope they will continue writing, expressing their ideas and honing their skills and talents.”

Winners

Perry Hill School: Kate Clomiro, Aislynn Kostandini, Jake Michelson, Jessie Nielsen, Bella O’Rourke and Zach Prindle.

St. Joseph School: Ethan Novicio, Brian Romaniello and Emma Romaniello.