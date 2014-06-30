Shelton Herald

Shelton students commended for essays on important women

By Shelton Herald on June 30, 2014 in Schools · 2 Comments

Sen. Kevin Kelly (R-21) and Rep. Jason Perillo (R-113) honored nine Shelton students for winning school essay contests. The winning sixth graders from Perry Hill School and St. Joseph School were presented with citations and a special prize during an award ceremony.

Front row: Bell O’Rourke, Perry Hill School; Jessie Nielsen, Perry Hill School; Ethan Novicio, St. Joseph School; Jake Michelson, Perry Hill School; Kate Clomiro, Perry Hill School; Aislynn Kostandini, Perry Hill School; Emma Romaniello, St. Joseph School. In back: Pam Ellsworth, Naugatuck Valley Savings and Loan branch manager, Rep. Jason Perillo, Brian Romaniello and Sen. Kevin Kelly.

Front row: Bell O’Rourke, Perry Hill School; Jessie Nielsen, Perry Hill School; Ethan Novicio, St. Joseph School; Jake Michelson, Perry Hill School; Kate Clomiro, Perry Hill School; Aislynn Kostandini, Perry Hill School; Emma Romaniello, St. Joseph School. In back: Pam Ellsworth, Naugatuck Valley Savings and Loan branch manager, Rep. Jason Perillo, Brian Romaniello and Sen. Kevin Kelly.

Students were asked to write a 300-word essay on the topic “Important Women in CT history and how their contributions to the state and nation affect me.” Teachers selected the winners, and Naugatuck Valley Savings and Loan provided $25 Visa gift cards as prizes. Each student was also presented with a citation by Kelly and Perillo.

“These young writers all shared impressive and inspiring stories,” said Kelly. “Each essay offered a unique look at our history through the eyes of a young person in today’s world. I congratulate them all on their amazing work and hope they will continue writing, expressing their ideas and honing their skills and talents.”

Pam Ellsworth of Naugatuck Valley Savings and Loan; Rep. Jason Perillo, Kate Clomiro and Sen. Kevin Kelly.

Pam Ellsworth of Naugatuck Valley Savings and Loan; Rep. Jason Perillo, Kate Clomiro and Sen. Kevin Kelly.

Winners

Perry Hill School: Kate Clomiro, Aislynn Kostandini, Jake Michelson, Jessie Nielsen, Bella O’Rourke and Zach Prindle.

 

St. Joseph School: Ethan Novicio, Brian Romaniello and Emma Romaniello.

Related posts:

  1. Here are students on Perry Hill School fourth quarter honor roll
  2. Fifth and sixth graders make Perry Hill honor roll
  3. Students make honors at St. Joe’s in Shelton
  4. PERRY HILL HONOR ROLL: Students excel in second quarter

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Photos: Hula-hooping in Shelton Next Post Shelton students graduate from Western New England
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • kuyio

    commendable educational approaches as well as potential benefits in making the best education each stated way out is the ultimate action in all the possible mannerism. In order to guide the professional plus promising approaches in every possible manner before mentioned guidelines is the quality criterion in all the possible approaches. In that case this is good to follow.

  • kuyio

    commendable educational approaches as well as potential benefits in making the best education each stated way out is the ultimate action in all the possible mannerism. In order to guide the professional plus promising approaches in every possible manner before mentioned guidelines is the quality criterion in all the possible approaches. In that case this is good to follow.

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress