Plant the city flower in your garden this season

The Olde Ripton Garden Club of Shelton is celebrating its 40th Anniversary of continued service to the Shelton community this year with the theme “Growing Together”. The Shelton Board of Alderman designated the Orange Coneflower the City Flower of Shelton to commemorate the anniversary. The Club is encouraging residents and businesses to grow this flower in their gardens around the City this coming spring.

Rudbeckia Fulgida “Goldsturm’ is a large, daisy-like flower named for it orange tinged petals in keeping with Shelton School’s colors. It is easy to grow and can be grown in containers or naturalized in meadows and planted freely around homes.

The Orange Coneflower is a native plant that will grow readily in our area and it is a perennial assuring that it will return to our gardens year after year. It is attractive to birds, bees and many pollinators that are needed for our gardens to thrive; it blooms from midsummer through the fall; and provides a long season of color.

A contest will be held for those who plant the City Flower this spring and summer. Residents and Businesses are asked to take a photo of their Rudbeckia and submit it to [email protected] Winners will be picked monthly and announced in the Shelton Herald. A display of all the photos submitted will be displayed in the fall. A Garden Tour is being planned for this summer.

The club will also offer the plant for sale at its May 14 Annual Plant Sale, come rain or shine, at St. Paul’s Church parking lot across from the Huntington Green. Flower and show the community you care about pollinators and support our Garden Club Anniversary by “Growing Together” with us this year. Renee Protomastro, Vice President, Olde Ripton Garden Club 203 775-6645 – www.OldeRiptonGardenClub.org