Another attractive development opens

By Ron Pavluvcik on November 17, 2016 in Community, Letters · 2 Comments

The newly opened Big Y shopping center is the latest example of excellent design, landscaping, traffic control, and convenience coordinated by our highly regarded Planning and Zoning commission and staff. It’s another feather in the cap of Shelton’s strategy of bringing in attractive development that residents want, and tax revenue, to accumulate funds for the next large open space land purchase. And to keep our taxes low.

That’s why most Sheltonites, if you ask them, are in favor of the next big development, called Shelter Ridge, which is now going through the approval process. The opponents of this project are primarily a small but rowdy bunch of residents who just want their neighborhood woods and frogs for themselves, even though there are thousands of acres of protected open space and paths already set up all around Shelton for all to enjoy. I can’t wait for this new project to start construction next Spring. When completed, it will probably bring in 500 more jobs for people from teenagers to senior citizens.

Ron Pavluvcik


  • Crixxxx

    Hey Ron, do you live anywhere near the proposed site? Did you conduct any surveys to determine how wildly popular this development apparently is, according to you, and how small and insignificant the opposition is? Funny, I drive down Mill St. and Buddington Rd. and see nothing but signs opposing it. I saw that hundreds of people have attended the zoning board meetings to speak out against it. And they have perfectly good reasons for doing so. Traffic on Bridgeport Ave. is already insane. We have empty buildings that have no tenants and have had none for years. We do not need yet another overblown development with a decade of construction noise and mess to tolerate. Enough is enough. If you want to live in a town with out of control development, move to the Post Rd. in Milford. The rest of us want to try to salvage what’s left of this formerly rural town.

  • FuMan

    Are you stupid? The only people that welcome it are the people that don’t live near it. Wake up man, and speak the truth. The Big Y is being built on land that has already been developed! Shelter Ridge is undeveloped, green space! How can you possibly compare the two?

