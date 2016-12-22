Thank You for Celebrating Shelton

Thank you to those community members who attended Celebrate Shelton’s Holiday Downtown Handmade Markets this past month. Each week, we were joined by over 20 artisan vendors who make and sell their own unique gifts – from home goods to soaps and lotions; winter clothing and handmade jewellery.

Seeing children write letters to Santa, young adults listening to live music and families shopping our craftsmen displays made us proud. The reason we began Celebrate Shelton 3 years ago was to encourage shopping local, supporting small businesses and inviting others to join us in Downtown Shelton for community events.

Thanks to you, hundreds of attendees visited our markets which not only strengthens our local economy, but puts a focus on giving unique and specially made gifts this season.

Celebrate Shelton’s festivities kicked-off with a Community Tree Lighting at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Downtown Shelton with performances by Fran Scarpa and a special appearance by Santa. Many thanks to Mayor Lauretti, Shelton Fire Department, Shelton Public Works, Center Stage Theater and Valley Community Foundation for your ongoing support.

Best wishes for a wonderful Christmas and holiday season.