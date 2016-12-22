Shelton Herald

Students earn recognition

By Shelton Herald on December 22, 2016 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

 

screen-shot-2016-12-22-at-2-46-04-pm

Four very accomplished Shelton students were recognized at an awards ceremony for six regional districts on December 1 and received the prestigious Superintendent’s Award (aka the CAPSS Award, Connecticut Association of Public Schools Superintendents organization est. 1907). Nominated by their teachers and evaluated by special committee, these four students have demonstrated the most admirable qualities of scholastic achievement, personal development in and out of school, as well as exemplary community service. They have been lauded as role models for their peers and beacons of leadership for future generations. Dr. Christopher Clouet, Shelton’s superintendent was proud to be with them and their families at this elegant event.

“These are young people who should make the entire community feel confident in our future,” Clouet said.

Shelton High School’s Jazz Band provided top-notch entertainment for the evening.

CAPSS, the statewide school superintendents’ professional organization, is based in West Hartford and provides professional development, personal support, statewide conferences, legislative information, and educational services to its membership. CAPSS Superintendent/Student Award Recognition Program was developed to strengthen the relationship between students and school administrators.

Related posts:

  1. Open house for moms planned in Shelton
  2. PERSONAL FINANCE: Should you buy pet insurance?
  3. Night of music to benefit Valley-based charity
  4. THIS WEEKEND–Breakfast with Santa Dec. 3
Previous Post Thank You for Celebrating Shelton Next Post Kelly hosts insurance forum at capitol
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress