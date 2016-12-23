Boys basketball: Shelton Gaels win in double overtime

The Shelton Gaels defeated the Cheshire Rams, 71-70, in an SCC boys basketball double-overtime thriller on Thursday.

The Gaels battled back from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime. After trading baskets in the first overtime, senior guard Jeff Stockmal drew a foul going for a layup in double overtime.

“I’m very proud because they didn’t give up,” said Shelton coach Brian Gardiner. “This is a really special group of kids I have here and they showed it.”

Stockmal led the team with 29 points, including the game-winning free throw with three seconds left in the second overtime. Senior David Wells added 14 points. Matt Hunyadi scored 12 points.

“Obviously David Wells has been an added bonus for us, an All-State caliber athlete,” Gardiner said. “Stockmal is one of the best players in the SCC. We put the ball in his hands every time we could and he finally made it happen at the end there.”

Mike Quint led the Rams with 17 points, while center Andrew Hart added 13 points and freshman point guard Alec Frione scored 12 points.