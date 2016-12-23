Obituary: Mary Caruso Donofrio, 91, of Trumbull

Mary Caruso Donofrio, 91, of Trumbull, seamstress and dress designer, wife of the late Anthony M. Donofrio, died Dec. 21.

Born on Nov. 28, 1925, in Ielsi, Campobasso, Italy, daughter of the late Andrew and Angelina Caruso.

Also predeceased by brother, Louis.

Survived by children, John Donofrio, Elizabeth Riccio and her husband, Dan, all of Trumbull and Daniel Donofrio of Shelton, five grandchildren, a great-grandson and many nieces and nephews.

Services: Tuesday, Dec. 27, 10 a.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, Trumbull. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Calling hours: Monday, Dec. 26, 4-8 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405.