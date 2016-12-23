Obituary: Frank A. Mahoney, 86, of Stratford

Frank A. Mahoney, 86, of Stratford, social worker for the State of CT, husband of the late Patricia (Mello) Mahoney, died Dec. 20, at home.

Born in Bridgeport, on Nov. 12, 1930, son of the late Francis and Nora Mahoney; medical technician, U.S. Army, Korean War.

Survived by children, Mary Ellen Sharnick of Stratford, Sarah Voccola and her husband, Ray of Stratford, Michael Mahoney of Shelton and Carol Boyle and her husband, Mike also of Stratford, six grandchildren, in-laws, Janette Mahoney of Milford, Robert Griswold of Texas, John and Sue Mello of Massachusetts, Rosemary Nolan of Massachusetts, Serry and Ginger Mello of Nevada, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brother, Robert Mahoney, sister, Janet (Mahoney) Griswold, brother-in-law, Tenny Nolan and niece, Mary Jo Nolan.

Services: Tuesday, Dec. 27, 11 a.m., St. Mark Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Calling hours: Monday, 4-8 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Autism Speaks, 1060 State Rd., 2nd Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.