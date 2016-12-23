SHS announces students and employee of the month

Dr. Beth A. Smith, Headmaster, has announced the November 2016 Students of the Month at Shelton High School. These students were nominated by staff members and have demonstrated one or more of the following criteria: improvement in subject area; improvement in behavior; set a good, positive example in class; willing to help others; completes homework and class work with quality; goes above and beyond in the classroom; involvement in school activities; exhibits leadership qualities; is kind and friendly to classmates; follows the Gael Guidelines. The following students were presented with a certificate by the administration: Joseph Agreda, Kamil Alkaul, Bobby Alvarez, Rachel Ambrogio, Loren An, Mark Ayora, James Ball, Danny Barahona, Kaitlyn Barbe, Amanda Bean, Zane Bendici, Alyssa Bretan, Emily Broad, Elizabeth Casinelli, Gabriella Castorina, Matthew Cho, William Ciccone, Alexander Coleman, Julia Condo, Gregorio Corsale, Jacob Costa, Anna Curran, Joahua Dara, Samantha Davidson, Jacob Daxner, Lisa DeJesus, Grace DeSanti, Maria Dizenzo, Jack Dorland, Juliana Farlanga, Megan Ferreir, Karina Friend, Christopher Frost, Emma Gallagher, Ahsanullah Ghafoor, Timothy Higgins, Lindsey Iadarola, Trinase Johnson, Natalie Kaczynski, Aislynn Kostandini, Nicole Keith, Dustin Keller, TeaWon Kim, Nicole Kopec, Jane Kosturko, Julie Kwochka,, Emily Lam, Jaylan Leon, Alivia Leonard, Michael Leone, Mary Lewi, Samantha Lewis, Pauline Makinano, Mariah Mandulak, Emily Manzo, Arianna Merigliano, Kindja Mweze, Carly Nicholas, Shawn Nitsche, Clayton O’;Brien, Christian Olavarria, Nicholas Pagluiso, Angelo McLaughlin, Lauren Pawlowski, James Peck, Renee Pontbriant, Kyle Rice, Amanda Sanfilippo, Saumya Shah, Ethan Shuster, Victoria Shuster, Jenna Sinko, Haya Sobh , Kelly Sou, Mateo Stisi, Tomas Stisi, Tian Tian Tang Grace Tokarski, Samantha Viebranz, Elise Wardell, David Wells, Jevaun Whyte, Emily Yih, Kyle Young.

Ms. Lisa Papa, school counselor, was recognized as the November 2016 Employee of the Month. Employees who receive this award demonstrate initiative, produce high quality work, have a positive attitude, set a good example for others, exhibit leadership qualities and work as a team member.