Fire log

By Shelton Herald on December 26, 2016

On Dec. 19 at 7:11 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a report of a chimney fire at #57 Adams Drive. After checking the chimney firefighters found no problem with it. Two engines, one rescue truck and one ladder truck responded.

 

On Dec. 20 at 4:09 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding at #19 Molnar Drive. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. One engine responded.

 

On Dec. 20 at 6:24 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a report of smoke in the home at #119 Oak Avenue. Occupants of the home found contents of a trash can on a porch smoldering. It was extinguished immediately. Two engines and one utility truck responded.

 

On Dec. 20 at 10:01 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #630 Howe Avenue for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. Firefighters found high levels of the gas in the multi family structure and evacuated all occupants. Working with gas company reps firefighters found a problem with a furnace on the second floor caused the alarm. One rescue truck responded.

 

On Dec. 21 at 8:30 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a small gasoline spill at the Cumberland Farms Food Store /Gas Station #819 River Road. One engine responded.

 

On Dec. 21 at 3:10 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire in a kitchen stove at #16 Waverly Terrace. The fire was out upon arrival of fire units. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

 

On Dec. 22 at 2:36 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an odor of natural gas in the area of Long Hill Avenue and Long Hill Cross Road. No odor was found by firefighters after a check of the area. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

 

On Dec. 23 at 6:31 a.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #55 Wopowog Trail to assist EMS with a patient. One ladder truck responded.

 

On Dec. 23 at 2:52 p.m. the Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an odor of natural gas in the building at #120 Long Hill Cross Road. Gas company official also responded and found the problem. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

 

On Dec. 23 at 5:48 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Old Shelton Road. One engine and one rescue truck responded.

 

On Dec. 24 at 01:02 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 southbound near exit 13. One engine and one rescue truck responded.

 

On Dec. 24 at 12:02 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a public service call at #192 Meadow Street. One engine responded.

 

On Dec. 24 at 1:50 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a report of water coming from a vacant house on Princeton Drive. Ice buildup from a previous water line break in the house was mistaken for an active leak. One engine responded.

 

On Dec. 24 at 8:57 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #327 Navajo Loop for a smoke condition in the home. Firefighters arrived and found the smoke was caused by a burned up motor on a sewage pump in the basement of the home. Two engines and one ladder truck responded.

 

On Dec. 25 at 12:23 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding at #470 mica court. There was no fire. two engines and one ladder truck responded.

