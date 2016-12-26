Library notes

Holiday Closings

Holiday Closings – Saturday Dec. 31 Plumb Memorial library closing early for New Year’s Eve. Hours are 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Plumb Memorial Library is closed on Monday, Jan. , but will re-open for regular schedules on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Sat. Dec. 31 and Monday Jan 2, Huntington Branch Library is closed. The outside book and media bins remain open during library closed hours for return of items. but will re-open for regular schedules on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The library website, www.sheltonlibrarysystem.org is available 24/7 for access to personal records, library catalogs, downloadable audio and ebooks plus research databases.

Huntington Branch Library

Stories with Danielle – Thursday, Dec. 29 and Jan. 5, 11 a.m. Join Danielle as she engages children, ages 3 to 4, with this drop-in storybook session.

Happy “Noon” Year Pizza Party! Thursday, Dec.29, 11:45 a.m. It’s never too early to practice counting down to the New Year! Kids in grades K-4 enjoy a slice of pizza while counting down the seconds until the balloons drop at noon; register now.

New Year’s Eve-Eve Mocktail Party- Friday, Dec. 30, 3:30 p.m. It’s a celebration of the night before

New Year’s Eve! Teens in grade 7 and up mix candy with sparkling juice or soda to create their choice of several festive drinks; register now.

Bouncing Babies & Jumping Beans! – Jan. 3 10:30 a.m. ~AND~ 11 a.m. Snuggly wee ones and energetic toddlers (infants to age 3) are invited to join Miss Marissa for scarves, maracas, stories, and bubbles

Toddler Movement – Wednesday, Jan. 4, 11 a.m. Miss Robin returns with this fun, active 30 minute musical program for children ages 2 1/2 – 4 and caregivers; register now, sessions run for the entire month.

First Friday Book Discussion – Friday, January 6, 1:00 PM. Delicious by Ruth Reichi will be discussed today while enjoying light refreshments. Tragedy, war, fairy-tale make over, trauma, resolution, and food are just some of the key ingredients of this selection.

Huntington Branch 25th Anniversary – Friday Jan. 6 mark the 25th anniversary of the Huntington Branch Library. Drop in to celebrate with us!

Shelton Reading Circle – Tuesday, January 10, 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

This book discussion group is sponsored by the Shelton Historical Society. This group was originallyfounded in 1894 and use to meet in members’ homes to actually read novels aloud while doing charity work for community causes. Ellen Kolesk is the facilitator and can be reached at: 203-925-1803.

Show-and- Tell Stories: Happy New Year! – Friday, Dec. 30, 10:30 a.m. Children of all ages listen to Miss Marissa read stories that celebrate New Year’s Eve, then enjoy a craft or a game! Participants are encouraged to bring along a show-and- tell item.

Plumb Memorial Library

AlphaBits – Thursdays, Dec. 29 and Jan. 5 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and caregivers work on learning skills to make them Kindergarten ready; drop in session, siblings welcome.

Cast a Magic Spell -Thursday, Dec. 29, 2 p.m. Chris Lengyel returns to cast a magic spell on kids of all ages with his new Christmas-themed show "Nothing Up My Sleeves". Drop in for the fun of it, free program for all ages.

Knit! – Tuesdays, Jan. 3, and Jan. 10, 6 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend.

Life is Art – Thursdays Jan. 5 and Jan. 12, 6 p.m. Tweens/teens ages 10+ upcycle materials to create some great crafts with Miss Ronda. Come and express your inner artist.

Home Delivery – Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent

disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Branch Library, 203- 926-0111). A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.