Man arrested for commercial burglaries in downtown area

100834524_000001Shelton Police arrested a male resident for his involvement in multiple commercial burglaries in the downtown area on Monday, Dec. 26.

At approximately 6 a.m. the Shelton Police Department responded to a commercial burglary reported at Porky’s Café located on Center St. According to police, surveillance footage captured a man breaking through the door and stealing money from the cash register.

Later that Monday evening, at approximately 8 p.m., Shelton Police Department responded to a reported attempted burglary at 90 Bridgeport Ave., Steller’s Garage. The window had been smashed but it didn’t appear that the suspect made it inside of the business, according to a statement sent out by police.

Police said approximately an hour after responding to the alarm at Steller’s Garage, officers located a man who matched the description provided by area business’ surveillance cameras on Howe Avenue.

The male was identified as Nicholas Szustecki, 30, of Shelton. Szustecki was arrested in connection to both incidents. He was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and possession of burglary tools in connection to both incidents. Szustecki was held on a total of $30,000 bond and transported to Derby Superior Court on Tuesday, Dec 27.

Additional arrest are expected.

