Obituary: Donald G. Hart, 79, of Shelton

Donald G. Hart, 79, of Shelton, retired firefighter with the Stratford Fire Department, fiancée of Marcia Stendahl of Stratford, died Dec. 22, in Bridgeport Hospital.

Born July 2, 1937, in Bridgeport, son of the late Joseph and Ruth (Oberhauser) Hart; Connecticut National Guard.

Also survived by a brother and his wife, Robert and Peggy Hart, two nieces, Nancy Clough and Phyllis Elliott, a nephew, Robert J. Hart Jr., and his dog, Roxie Hart.

Services: Thursday, Dec. 29, 10:30 a.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Entombment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery Garden Mausoleum, Stratford. Calling hours: Wednesday, 5-7 p.m., funeral home.

Memorial contributions: Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06109.