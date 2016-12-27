Sleepy school bus driver arrested on 30 counts of risk of injury to minors

On Tuesday, Dec. 27 Shelton Police arrested the bus driver who was reported to have been “erratically” driving a school bus full Shelton Intermediate School students on their way home Dec. 16.

Paul Pixley, 55, of Derby was arrested on a warrant and was charged with 30 counts of risk of injury to a minor, second degree breach of peace, second degree reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. Pixley is currently being held on a $75,000 bond and will appear in Derby Superior court on Dec. 28

On Dec. 16 at approximately 3:40 p.m., police received a call that a bus driver was falling asleep while driving and swerving all over the road. Police were able to pull over the vehicle on Nichols Avenue by Earl Street. The children were escorted off of the bus and police said there were no children on the bus when they made the traffic stop. Officers spoke with Pixley and an assistant manager of Landmark Transportation, the company that employs the bus drivers for Shelton Public schools, who arrived on the scene and drove the bus away.

Pixley allegedly fell asleep several times while the children were on the bus which resulted in children getting off at an earlier bus stop.

Detectives were later assigned to follow up the investigation. After doing an investigation Detectives were able to determine at some point there were 30 children on the bus that was being driven by Pixley on Dec. 16.