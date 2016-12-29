TV Movie Menu: Some weekend fun

As you get ready to make your resolutions for the New Year, take a look at what some of your favorite stars consider in a collection of movies on television this weekend. Take a look at what’s showing this weekend on broadcast and standard cable.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Meryl Streep reminds us to stay cool when the boss goes wild while Emily Blunt demonstrates what a gifted actress can do in a small part. Stanley Tucci is also on hand for the fun.

Friday, December 30, 5:30 p.m., Bravo

Midnight Lace (1960)

Doris Day resolves to keep calm even though a mystery stalker makes her life in London miserable. Rex Harrison is at his most reserved as her husband who may or may not sympathize.

Friday, December 30, 8 p.m., Turner Classic Movies

Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Peter O’Toole proves that history can be entertaining in this fascinating look at the root causes for today’s strain in the Middle East. David Lean’s beautiful epic covers a lot of ground.

Saturday, December 31, 12 noon, Turner Classic Movies

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Matthew Broderick celebrates the joy of any new year as a high school senior who refuses to let the future taint the present. This one is worth watching if only for the parade sequence.

Saturday, December 31, 12 noon, VH-1

Tin Cup (1996)

Albert Finney creates a memorable portrait of the miser Ebenezer in this musical adaptation of the famed story by Charles Dickens. A holiday classic for the entire family.

Saturday, December 31, Golf, 8 p.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959)

Jack Lemmon has a field day as a musician who pretends to be a woman to outsmart a band of angry gangsters. Marilyn Monroe delivers the performance of her career as a ditzy singer.

Saturday, December 31, 4 p.m., Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

That’s Entertainment (1974)

Fairfield County’s Jane Powell is one of the stars featured in this celebration of the great musicals from MGM. Her sequences delight just as each of her movie appearances.

Saturday, December 31, 8 p.m., Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins demonstrate the power of never giving up on a dream in this moving drama about hope, sadness and persistence. A potent drama that never ages.

Saturday, December 31, 9 p.m., Spike

Psycho (1960)

Janet Leigh sends the lessons that crime does not pay, and showers are not secure, in this classic thriller from Alfred Hitchcock. Leigh should have won an Oscar for her precise performance.

Sunday, January 1, 1:30 p.m., Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

Wonder Boys (2000)

Michael Douglas reveals a fresh dimension to his acting range in this touching tale of a writer stuck in neutral in his life. Curtis Hanson’s film is funny, moving and deeply human.

Sunday, January 1, 6 p.m., Flix

Julie and Julia (2009)

Meryl Streep adds one more delightful characterization to her roster in this entertaining look at how inspiring chef Julia Child could be. If only the movie was only about Julia!

Sunday, January 1, 7 p.m., POP

Vertigo (1958)

James Stewart tries to redeem his value and recover from his demons in this brilliant psychological journey from Alfred Hitchcock. Kim Novak has never been so effective.

Sunday, January 1, 8 p.m., Turner Classic Movies