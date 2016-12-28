Shelton Herald

Boys swim: Gaels sprint past Law

By Shelton Herald on December 28, 2016 in High School Sports, Sports, Sports Features, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

The Shelton High swim team defeated Jonathan Law, 100-65.

Shelton swam exhibition after the 100 backstroke. Shelton is now 2-0. Law is 0-2.

Results as follows:

200 Medley Relay: 1) Shelton (Maleri, Wronski, Chavez, Marciano) 1:48.54, 2) Law, 3) Law

200 Freestyle: 1) Matt Cristiano (S) 2:00.73, 2) Sebastian Musante (S)  3) Matt Richard (S)

200 IM: 1) Hunter Wronski (S) 2:04.53, 2) Rajan Caccam (S), 3) Jay Myers (L)

50 Freestyle: 1) Reid Chavez (S) 23.28, 2) Jack Marciano (S), 3) Dan Dormez (L)

100 Butterfly: 1) Matt Cristiano (S) 1:04.35, 2) Marc Maleri (S), 3) Dan Dormez (L)

100 Freestyle: 1) Jake Gwirtz (L) 55.76, 2) Matt Richard (S), 3) Sebastian Musante (S)

500 Freestyle: 1) Jack Marciano (S) 5:32.52, 2) Juan Carlo Rojo S), 3) Siddarth Jain (S)

200 Freestyle Relay: 1) Shelton (Musante, Richard, Cristiano, Marciano) 1:44.56, 2) Shelton (Piscitelli, Garrido, Caccam, Jain), 3) Law

100 Backstroke: 1) Reid Chavez (S) 55.45, 2) Marc Maleri (S), 3) Jake Gwirtz (L)

100 Breaststroke: 1) Manar ALmandani (L), 2) Sean Ancheta (L), 3) Andrew Frenzel (L)

400 Freestyle Relay: 1) Law, 2) Law

 

