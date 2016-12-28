Obituary: Mark Edward Bensen, 55, of Shelton

Mark Edward Bensen, 55, of Shelton, retired from office management for BG Lubri-Care Distributors of Orange, worked at Kim’s Light Foods of Shelton, husband of Kim Bensen, died Dec. 24.

Born on April 19, 1961 in Montclair, New Jersey, son of Jean Thompson Bensen and the late Edward Bensen, of Essex Fells, N.J.

Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by five children, Aleeta Mary Kenny and her husband, Joshua, Adam Edward Bensen, Alan Marshall Bensen, Andrew Bickford Bensen, and Abraham Abdel-Hack, two sisters, Beverly Streit and her husband, Jim, and Barbara Teasdale and her husband, Jim, a brother, Alan Richard Bensen and his wife, Lisa; mother-in-law, Mary Voyer and her husband, Clem, brother-in-law, David Marshall Cobb Jr., sister-in-law, Heather Lutz and her husband, Thomas, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by father-in-law, David Marshall Cobb Sr., and his niece, Julie “Teej” Teasdale.

Calling hours: Friday, Dec. 30, 4-8 p.m., Calvary Evangelical Free Church, 498 White Plains Road, Trumbull, with a remembrance service from 6-7 p.m. in the church. A private burial will take place in Maine.

Memorial contributions: The Master’s Mission, 2902 Mission Road, Robbinsville, NC 28771, or to Griffin Hospital, 130 Division Street, Derby, CT 06418, or online at griffinhealth.org.