Obituary: Nancy T. Balgach Povondra, 64, of Shelton

Nancy T. Balgach Povondra, 64, of Shelton, librarian at Fairfield University, wife of the late Frank X. Povondra, died Dec. 26, in Yale New Haven Hospital.

Born in Bridgeport to the late Stephen and Mary (Mikusky) Balgach.

Survivors include children, Katherine and Kevin Povondra both of Colorado, brother, Stephen Balgach and his wife, Carol of Fairfield, sister, Carol Barry and her husband, Thomas of Ashford, and several nieces and nephews.

Services: Wednesday Jan. 4, 10 a.m., St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Avenue, Huntington. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Tuesday, 4-7 p.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford.

Memorial contributions: Prevent Cancer Foundation at preventcancer.org.