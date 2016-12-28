Shelton Herald

Obituary: Nancy T. Balgach Povondra, 64, of Shelton

By Shelton Herald on December 28, 2016 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Nancy T. Balgach Povondra, 64, of Shelton, librarian at Fairfield University, wife of the late Frank X. Povondra, died Dec. 26, in Yale New Haven Hospital.

Born in Bridgeport to the late Stephen and Mary (Mikusky) Balgach.

Survivors include children, Katherine and Kevin Povondra both of Colorado, brother, Stephen Balgach and his wife, Carol of Fairfield, sister, Carol Barry and her husband, Thomas of Ashford, and several nieces and nephews.

Services: Wednesday Jan. 4, 10 a.m., St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Avenue, Huntington. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Tuesday, 4-7 p.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford.

Memorial contributions: Prevent Cancer Foundation at preventcancer.org.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Obituary: Mark Edward Bensen, 55, of Shelton Next Post Housatonic Marine Corps League meeting Jan. 9
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress