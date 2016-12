The Shelton High boys basketball team improved to 4-0 with a 61-49 win over New Canaan on Wednesday in a non-league matchup.

Matt Hunyadi led Shelton with 14 points, while Jeff Stockmal had 13 points for the Gaels. Brian Berritto added 13 and Dave Berritto 10.

Tyler Sweeney had a game-high 28 for the Rams (0-4).