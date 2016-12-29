Wrestling: Shelton beats Prep and Stratford

The Shelton High wrestling team swept a tri-meet with Fairfield Prep and Stratford High on Thursday.
Results as follows:
Shelton 50, Fairfield Prep 19
285- Brown (S) FFT; 106- S Reyes dec Bosken 5-0; 113- Shea (F) dec Failla 8-6; 120- Duhaime (S) pin DaSilva :46; 126- N Reyes (S) dec Kahn 9-5; 132- K Zentner (F) pin Cordes 5:08; 138- Ballasteros (F) maj Mengold 10-1; 145- Ercolani (S) maj S Zentner 11-3; 152- Lacey (S) maj Dougherty 10-1; 160- Sloan (S) pin Martucci 1:19; 170- Titus (F) pin Rosa 1:55; 182- Scanlon (S) FFT; 195- Adamson (S) FFT; 220- O’Brien (S) pin Baranello 0:10
Shelton 58, Stratford 21
106- S Reyes (S) pin Meisel 0:34; 113- Failla (S) pin Mitchell 2:59; 120- Duhaime (S) FFT; 126- N Reyes (S) pin Allah 3:29; 132- Cordes (S) pin Pacheco 0:55; 138- Ercolani (S) maj Chambers 16-3; 145- Masso (ST) pin Belco 2:50; 152- Lacey (S) pin Carter 0:49; 160- Sloan (S) pin Cody 1:11; 170- Rosa S) pin Hynes 7:15 (2 OT); 182- Flores (ST) dec Scanlon 6-4, OT; 195- Frownfelter (ST) pin Adamson 1:43; 220- O’Brien (S) pin Sainville 4:52; 285- Ferreira (ST) pin Brown 2:42
Shelton improved to 7-2.