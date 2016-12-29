Former SHS student hacked school’s computer system

A former Shelton High school student was arrested and charged with third degree computer crimes on Dec. 29. The juvenile was held in detention and is scheduled to appear in juvenile court on Dec. 30.

The arrest stems from an incident where the Shelton School system’s internet service was being disabled citywide during the months of November and December 2015 as well as March and April of 2016.

An investigation launched by the Shelton Police revealed the juvenile was using a cell phone application to launch “distributed denial of service attacks” or “DDOS attacks” on a daily basis against the school’s internet service. According to police, DDOS attacks send information rapidly to a server, using its IP address, overwhelming the server, the end result is loss of connection to the internet.

The school’s internet has since been fully restored and defense software has been installed to deter future attacks.