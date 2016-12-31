Boys swim: Shelton edges Masuk

Shelton defeated Masuk 97-83 in a boys swim non-league matchup on Friday in Monroe.
Shelton trailed 45-27 after five events and came back to win.
Results as follows:
200 Medley Relay: 1) Masuk (Briand, Demace, Caplash, Thornton) 1:47.86, 2) Shelton (Maleri, Cristiano, Chavez, Richard) 3) Masuk
200 Freestyle: 1) Hunter Wronski (S) 1:51.92, 2) Wheeler (M), 3) Vaglivevo (M)
200 IM: 1) Reid Chavez (S) 2:05.40, 2) Caplash (M), 3) Jack Marciano (S)
50 Freestyle: 1) Demace (M) 24.53, 2) Thornton (M), 3) Matt Richard (S)
Diving: 1) Sevc (M) 97.75, 2) Al-Hamry (M)
100 Butterfly: 1) Reid Chavez (S) 53.89 (school record), 2) Caplash (M), 3) Jack Marciano (S)
100 Freestyle: 1) Briand (M) 52.08, 2) Matt Richard (S), 3) Marc Maleri (S)
500 Freestyle: 1) Matt Cristiano (S) 5:31.64, 2) Wheeler (M), 3) Sullivan (M)
200 Freestyle Relay: 1) Shelton (Wronski, Marciano, Musante, Richard) 1:38.47, 2) Shelton (Caccam, Callinan, Garrido, Jain), 3) Masuk
100 Backstroke: 1) Marc Maleri (S) 1:01.40, 2) Briand (M), 3) Juan Carlo Rojo (S)
100 Breaststroke: 1) Hunter Wronski (S) 1:03.30, 2) Matt Cristiano (S), 3) Eric Demace (M)
400 Freestyle Relay: 1) Shelton (Chavez, Maleri, Cristiano, Wronski) 3:38.93, 2) Masuk, 3) Shelton (Marciano, Musante, Caccam, Rojo)
Shelton improved to 3-0, Masuk fell to 1-2