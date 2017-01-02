On Dec. 26 at 5:02 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #367 Waverly Road to assist EMS with a patient. One rescue truck responded.

On Dec. 26 at 9 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #27 Wopowog Trail for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. Firefighters found no levels of CO in the home. One engine responded.

On Dec. 27 at 4:15 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a commercial fire alarm sounding at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at #780 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. Two engines and two ladder trucks responded.

On Dec. 27 at 6:43 a.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #27 Wopowog Trail for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. Firefighters found no levels of CO in the home. One engine responded.

On Dec. 27 at 10:09 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a a report of wires down in the road at Howe Avenue and Park Street. Firefighters found a tv/phone line had broken from a utility pole. One unit responded.

On Dec. 27 at 11:18 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a report of a possible chimney fire on Bridgeport Avenue near Sullivan Avenue. Firefighters checked the area and found smoke from a normally operating wood stove chimney caused the call. There was no chimney fire. Two engines and one ladder truck responded.

On 12/27/16 at 12:15 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to the parking lot of the Community Center at #41 Church Street for oil leaking from a vehicle. One rescue truck responded.

On Dec. 27 at 11:40 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an appliance fire and smoke in the building at the Gardner Heights Hospital #172 Rocky Rest Road. Upon arrival firefighters found a fire had occurred in a microwave oven and was extinguished by hospital staff using a fire extinguisher. Firefighters assisted with ventilating the smoke from the building. Two engines and one ladder truck responded.

On Dec. 28 at 1:04 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a commercial fire alarm sounding at the Pitney Bowes #27 Waterview Drive. There was no fire. One engine responded.

On Dec. 29 at 5:52 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Center Street at Long Hill Avenue. A vehicle had struck a parked car and rolled over. The driver removed himself from the vehicle safely. One engine and one rescue truck responded.

On Dec. 29 at 8:52 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a natural gas leak at #56 Woodland Park. Upon arrival firefighters found a demolition crew struck and ruptured a gas supply line to mobile home being demolished. Firefighters secured the area until the gas could be shut off by EverSource officials. Three engines and one rescue truck responded.

On Dec. 29 at 3:18 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 southbound near exit 12. Two engines and one rescue truck responded.

On Dec. 29 at 5:48 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a report of power lines down on Captains Watch near Dexter Drive. Firefighters found a tv/phone line had broken from a utility pole. One unit responded.

On Jan. 1 at 8:32 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an odor of natural gas in a building at #117 Cliff Street. No odor was found by firefighters after a check of the building. two engines and one ladder truck responded.