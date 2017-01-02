Library notes

Huntington Branch Library

Spanish with Sandra – Thursday, Jan. 5 and 12, 4:30 p.m. Children, ages 3-6, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Please register for this session, which runs January 5 through February 2.

Library Birthday Party! – Friday, Jan. 6, 10:30 a.m. Children of all ages are invited to celebrate the library’s 25th birthday with a story time party! Listen to Miss Marissa read stories. Then, enjoy a fun activity!

Huntington Branch 25th Anniversary – Friday Jan. 6 mark the 25th anniversary of the Huntington Branch Library. Mayor Mark Lauretti will be visiting at 11 A.M. to read a special proclamation to honor this milestone. Please join us for some cake as we remember our past and look forward to our future.

First Friday Book Discussion – Friday, Jan. 6, 1 p.m., Delicious by Ruth Reichi, will be discussed today while enjoying light refreshments. Tragedy, war, fairy-tale make over, trauma, resolution, and food are just some of the key ingredients of this selection. The Winter Rose by Jennifer Donnelly will be the February reading selection. Books are available at the Huntington Branch Library.

Wild for Sports Stories – Saturday, Jan. 7, 11 a.m. Children of all ages can listen to sports-themed stories; then, participate in a fun activity! Attendees are encouraged to wear the colors or logo of their favorite team!

Read-Together Club: All Paws on Deck – Saturday, Jan. 7, 1:30 p.m. This month, children, ages 5-8, and their caregivers can borrow a copy of the first book in Jessica Young’s Haggis and Tank Unleashed series. In this silly story, the canine friends go on a pirate adventure! Read together at home. Then, come to our meeting for an activity that includes both kids and adults! Please register.

Zombie Pretzels & Unicorn Poop: Magic Snacks! – Monday, Jan. 9, 4:30 p.m. Tweens in grades 5-8 are invited to make ghastly green pretzels that look like zombies – eat them before they go after your brains! Then, create tasty unicorn poop: white chocolate bark with colorful sprinkles! Please register. Registration closes Jan.6.

Catching Snowflakes Self-Portrait Craft – Monday, Jan. 9, 5:30 p.m., Children in grades K-4 will create construction paper self-portraits showing themselves catching snowflakes on their tongues! Please Register.

Bouncing Babies & Jumping Beans – Tuesday, Jan. 10 & 17, 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m., Snuggly wee ones and energetic toddlers (infants to age 3) are invited to join Miss Marissa for scarves, maracas, stories, and bubbles!

Shelton Reading Circle – Tuesday, Jan. 10, 6:30 p.m., This book discussion group is sponsored by the Shelton Historical Society. This group was originally founded in 1894 and use to meet in members’ homes to actually read novels aloud while doing charity work for community causes. Ellen Kolesk is the facilitator and can be reached at: 203-925- 1803.

As I See It – Wednesday Jan. 11, 1 p.m., Join the Friends of the Shelton Libraries as we watch a fascinating movie followed by a lively discussion and dessert. Adults only.

Plumb Memorial Library

AlphaBits – Thursdays, Jan. 5 and 12, 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and caregivers work on learning skills to make them Kindergarten ready; drop in session, siblings welcome.

Life is Art – Thursdays, Jan. 5 & 12, 6:30 p.m., Ages 10 and up. Join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist! Drop in

Stay and Play – Fridays, Jan. 6 & 13, 10:30 a.m., Ages 0-5. Drop in for play time with preschool children as caregivers chat over tea and share the joys of childhood.

Word Wizards – Saturday, Jan. 7, 10:30 a.m., A special weekend story time for kids and caregivers who are busy during the week! This is a drop-in program geared toward kids 1-5 years old and their caregivers but older siblings are welcome to attend. We will read a story, create a craft and dance of Course! Blockheads Club – Saturday, Jan. 7, 1 p.m., A building club featuring Legos and Duplos with a “twist”

Do you have what it takes for a Lego Challenge? The January challenge is to build something by only using the Lego bricks given to you in a bag! All ages welcome for this drop-in program. Lego Creations must remain in library and will be displayed for one month prior to next club meeting.

Budding Bookworms – Mondays, Jan. 9 & 16, 10:30 a.m. Monday story time for Pre-schools kids and caregivers is back! Drop in with Miss Maura for a themed story and craft, then Freezer Dance and Do Re Mi. A great way to begin your week.

MS Support – Monday, Jan. 9, 2 p.m. Regional self-led group discusses topics of interest and shares information, new members welcome; meets in ground floor handicapped accessible meeting room off parking lot.

SW CAPA – Monday, Jan. 9, 6 p.m. South West chapter of CT Authors and Publishers Association offers speakers and support, new members welcome.

Knit! – Tuesdays, Jan. 10 & 17, 6 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend.

Home Delivery – Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Branch Library, 203- 926-0111). A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.