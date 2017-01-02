Shelton Herald

Moonlight Hike Jan. 12

By Shelton Herald on January 2, 2017

The Shelton Trails Committee will be meeting at the Shelton Intermediate School, 675 Constitution Blvd N, parking lot at 6:30 p.m on Jan. 12. There should be a full moon rising, and that’s what makes this a moonlight hike. Members ask that any participants be on time. Anyone planning on attending should bring a flashlight or headband light, good footwear, and dress for the weather. Leashed pets are welcome. The length of the hike will depend upon the conditions on the ground. It is recommended that you check our website on the day of the hike for any updates at sheltontrailscom.blogspot.com.

