Shelton Herald

Obituary: Jacalyn Rae “Jacki” Bennetta of Shelton

By Shelton Herald on January 3, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Jacalyn Rae “Jacki” Bennetta of Shelton, RN/nursing supervisor at Wesley Village-Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation Center, died Dec. 31, at Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation Center of Shelton.

Born on Sept. 24, 1952 in Newport, Vt. to the late Merrill (Manny) and Rachel (McNamara) Thompson of Glover, Vt.

Survived by her husband, Joseph Bennetta of Shelton, daughter, Judith, (Jeff) Richard of Oxford, sister, Rebecca Twombly of Shelton, two grandsons, stepchildren, Justine Giglio and family of Shelton, Jolene Chapman and family of Ansonia, Joseph Bennetta and family of Derby, a nephew and her dog.

Calling hours: Wednesday, 4-6:30 p.m., Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. Services: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., funeral Home. Spring burial will be held at a date to be announced in Pleasantview Cemetery in Orleans, Vt.

Memorial contributions: United Methodist Home State of, 580 Long Hill Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484.

